Putin’s Russia committing war crimes – Zelensky says

Ukraine’s president has described the bombardment of Kharkiv, which killed dozens of civilians, as a war crime.

Volodymyr Zelensky said there were eyewitness accounts of civilians being deliberately targeted during Monday’s attack on Ukraine’s second largest city.

The International Criminal Court’s (ICC) is looking to launch its own investigation into the allegations.

There is “reasonable basis” to believe war crimes or crimes against humanity have been committed in Ukraine, chief prosecutor Karim Khan said late Monday.

Days after launching its invasion, Russia is attacking Ukraine on several fronts, but its advance has been slowed by Ukrainian resistance.

Air raid sirens sounded again in the capital, Kyiv, as satellite images showed a 40-mile (64km) Russian military convoy advancing from the north of the city.

The convoy includes armoured vehicles, tanks, artillery and logistical vehicles, and is less than 18 miles (30km) away from Kyiv, according to Maxar Technologies, which released the images.

Neither Russia nor Ukraine are members of the ICC, but Kyiv has accepted the court’s jurisdiction.

Mr Zelensky has also called for the West to consider a no-fly zone over Ukraine – something Washington so far ruled out over fears it could draw the US into a direct conflict with Russia.

Videos shared on social media showed rockets landing in Kharkiv, in what some defence analysts described as typical of a cluster munition strike on a dense urban area.

