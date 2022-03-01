Ronaldo sets internet ablaze as he takes shower on IG Live

Cristiano Ronaldo, the most-followed person Instagram, has set the platform alight much to his fans’ delight.

On Monday, February 28, the 37-year-old footie ace treated his followers to a live broadcast of him showering.

The Manchester United forward turned on the IG Live to capture him going nearly naked as he wore nothing but his tiny black underwear, flaunting his ripped physique. During the livestream, he walked barefoot and took a shower outdoor.

After rinsing his hair, face, body and legs, the former Real Madrid star ended the livestream with a salute and a kiss to the camera. It was a short one, but at least 670,000 people tuned in to the brief broadcast.

People soon took to Twitter to share their reactions to the video. “Never would I have thought I’d be watching Cristiano Ronaldo have a shower on Instagram live half naked,” an amused fan wrote along with a re-post of the video.

Another raved, “Cristiano Ronaldo got 663k views in 1 minute when he went live on Instagram some minutes ago. GOAT.”

Someone else enthused, “Just Ronaldo having a shower outside at 9pm on a Monday night, nothing unusual.”

