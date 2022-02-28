Ukraine: Air Peace to begin evacuation of Nigerians on Wednesday

Air Peace is set to begin the evacuation of Nigerians from Ukraine on Wednesday, the Federal Government has announced.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, stated this on Monday during a meeting with the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila.

Onyeama said the evacuation will be done following the approval of President Muhammadu Buhari.

With Ukraine still at war with Russia and a no-fly zone effective across the country, the evacuation is expected to take place from neighbouring countries

Earlier on Monday the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said about 256 Nigerians have been received in Poland, Hungary and Romania by Nigerian embassies in those countries.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...