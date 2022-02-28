‘The war of one really bad man’ – Klopp speaks on Ukraine

Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp has joined the chorus of voices from within the football family in condemning Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Last week, Russian President, Vladimir Putin had declared war on Ukraine after weeks of rising political tensions in the region.

The conflict escalated on Friday, with the fighting reaching the capital city of Kyiv.

And Klopp has now added his voice by condemning the actions of Putin, describing what is going on between Russia and Ukraine as ‘the war of one really bad man.”

The German spoke after Liverpool defeated Chelsea in the Carabao Cup final on Sunday.

“It’s beyond my understanding,” Klopp told Viaplay Football.

“I’m 54, nearly 55, and it’s beyond my understanding how one adult can put the whole world in such a situation – especially the people in Ukraine.

“I know so many Ukrainian people and Russian people as well. It is obviously not about the people, it’s the war of one really bad man.”

