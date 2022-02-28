Nigerian students storm Abuja in protest over ASUU Strike

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has held a protest against the lingering strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

The students led by the national president, Sunday Asefon, gathered on Monday morning at Unity Fountain in Abuja, displaying various placards and chanting songs of solidarity.

Asefon, addressing journalists in Abuja, said the protesters will match from the Unity Fountain to the Federal Secretariat before proceeding to the National Assembly.

He said the students union has given the Federal Government up till the 28th of February to meet and resolve the issue with ASUU or face a national mass action by Nigerian students.

From the Unity Fountain, the Nigerian students marched to the National Assembly. They were however stopped by security operatives at the gate.

The protest comes a week after NANS issued an ultimatum to the Federal Government to resolve its disagreement with ASUU.

