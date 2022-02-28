MC Oluomo under NURTW hammer

The national body of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) has queried the Lagos State Council Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Akinsanya (aka MC Oluomo) over an alleged assault.

TheNationNewspaper, quoting a letter addressed to Oluomo, reported that the NURTW Lagos chairman was accused of assaulting the newly-appointed chairman of the tricycle operators.

Oluomo was said to have refused to hand over the former NURTW Secretariat situated at Abule Egba to the tricycle caretaker committee in a bid to prevent them from using the office.

The union, in the letter dated February 14 by the General Secretary of the union, Alhaji Kabiru Ado Yau, also accused Oluomo of insubordination.

“Our attention has been drawn to the fact that despite the National Secretariat’s directives during a meeting with you and other members of the Lagos State Administrative Council (SAC) in Abuja on February 9, pertaining the appointment of Alhaji Azeez Abiola as chairman, Lagos State NURTW Tricycle Operators, you have refused to comply. Instead, you have resorted to intimidation and assault on the newly appointed tricycle chairman.

“It is on record that you mobilised thugs to forcefully take over the operations of some local branches headed by perceived opponents. To avoid the wrath of the union, the national headquarters, directed MC Oluomo to within 48 hours hand over the former state council secretariat at Abule Egba to the newly appointed Lagos state Tricycle Committee; withdraw all those men you sent to take over the branches of your perceived opponents and submit a written apology to the national secretariat.

“Failure to comply with the foregoing directives will leave the National Secretariat with no option other than to take disciplinary action against you in line with the provisions of the union’s constitution,” the letter reads

Meanwhile, Oluomo claimed to have received the letter two weeks after it was issued, noting that he will respond appropriately on Monday.

