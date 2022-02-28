Emir of Kano’s cousin issues fresh threat to Air Peace

Isa Bayero, the cousin of the Emir of Kano, Aminu Ado Bayero, has again issued a fresh threat to Air Peace over the refusal of the airline to delay a flight for the monarch.

The former pilot had earlier written the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority over the incident involving the emir, demanding an apology.

And now, Isa Bayero has given Air Peace a 72-hour ultimatum to offer an apology for allegedly “disrespecting” the Emir.

Isa Bayero, who is the Chief Protocol Officer for the Emir, said: “I am giving an ultimatum of 72 hours for Air Peace to tender an apology to the emir, first in a national daily and secondly to come down in person to the emir.

“We would not hesitate to go extra miles to correct the ‘misnormal’.

“The action of Air Peace is sentimental and unprofessional and we can go any length to defend and protect any act of insensitivity against our prestigious traditional institution.

“That insult is not heaped on the Emir alone but on the good people of Kano and folding our hands on this could trigger something worse and more ridiculous.

“I wrote to the DG NCAA, to complain but if someone claimed my statement is inciting, well, they are entitled to their opinion.

“But come to think of it, inciting who?

“Kano people not to fly Air Peace anymore because the airline insulted their emir and refused to apologise?

“That I have no regret if anybody claimed or interprets my complaint that way.

“After all, Air Peace has been in business before coming to Kano and Kano people have been flying across the world without Air Peace.

“So if that is what he wanted, so be it, we will get there.

“I am a professional pilot.

“I have flown five Heads of State besides being a prince of Kano, and I am a personal friend to the Chairman of Air Peace, Mr Onyema.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...