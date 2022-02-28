How APC plots to use Jonathan – Sagay

The Chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee Against Corruption, Prof. Itse Sagay, has revealed why the All Progressives Congress (APC) is seeking to draft former President Goodluck Jonathan into the 2023 presidential race, Daily Independent is reporting.

Sagay spoke a day after the Independent National Electoral Commission (inec) released the amended 2023 general election timetable.

In an interview with Daily Independent on Sunday, the eminent jurist said the plot he has been hearing is for the APC to pair Jonathan with the Yobe State Governor, Mai Mala Buni, as his running mate, knowing that he could only do one term in office as president.

He further asserted that after Jonathan’s one term tenure, having served as president before, Buni, the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, will then replace him.

Sagay said: “Now we are hearing from the sides, former President, Goodluck Jonathan, wants to join APC.

“Why would a man who had been president before denigrate himself to that level?

“I hear that the conspiracy is to bring in Jonathan as APC presidential candidate and Buni as the vice-presidential candidate.

“If APC wins, Jonathan will go away after four years and Buni becomes the president.

“That is the rumour I’m hearing now.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...