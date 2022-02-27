Liverpool beat Chelsea in dramatic shootout to win League Cup

Liverpool won a dramatic penalty shoot-out to secure the first domestic trophy of the season after a classic Carabao Cup final against Chelsea at Wembley Sunday.

Kepa Arrizabalaga, brought on in the closing moments of extra time as a penalty specialist, turned the villain as he missed the decisive spot-kick after his Liverpool counterpart Caoimhin Kelleher had scored.

Kelleher made it 11 penalties from 11 for Liverpool but Kepa blazed wildly over the top as a magnificent game was decided by the finest of margins after 21 successful attempts.

Chelsea, who had three goals disallowed for offside, were left to rue two big misses by Mason Mount but they were also grateful for a magnificent display from keeper Edouard Mendy, who produced a string of outstanding saves to thwart Sadio Mane and Mo Salah.

