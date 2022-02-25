Osimhen powerless as Barcelona ease past Napoli in Europa League

Super Eagles striker, Victor Osimhen was in action as Napoli lost 4-2 at home to Barcelona in Thursday’s Europa League game.

The 22-year-old Nigerian, who had a decent performance, had limited room to operate as Barca dominated the tie at the Estadio Diego Maradona.

Jordi Alba opened the floodgate of goals in the 8th minute with a brilliant finish off a blistering counter-attack before Frenkie De Jong extended their lead to 2-0 in the 13th minute with a wonderfully curled effort into the top corner.

However, captain Lorenzo Insigne reduced the score line to 2-1 when he converted a penalty in the 23rd minute after Osimhen was fouled in the box to keep Napoli’s hope of qualifying to the next round alive.

But their dreams were immediately dashed as Gerard Pique and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored two more goals to take the game beyond the reach of the host.

Matteo Politano netted in the 87th minute but the goal was not enough to give Napoli any hope of a last minute comeback.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...