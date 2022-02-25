Friday, February 25, 2022
Arsenal ignite top four hopes with late win over Wolves

Arsenal boosted their top-four hopes with a dramatic 2-1 comeback win against Wolves at the Emirates on Thursday night.

Hwang Hee-chan had given Wolves a 10th-minute lead when he latched onto an underhit backpass by Gabriel Magalhaes and rounded Aaron Ramsdale before slotting into an empty net.

Substitute Nicolas Pepe had come off the bench to equalise in the 82nd minute after Arsenal had missed series of chances.

And in the fifth minute of stoppage time, goalkeeper Jose Sa’s own goal completed the dramatic win for Mikel Arteta’s men.

Alexandre Lacazette, who had missed a slew of earlier chances, forced the goal, his close-range effort bouncing in off the Wolves goalkeeper for the winner.

The win saw Arsenal move up to fifth, a point off Manchester United with two games in hand.

