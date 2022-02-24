Woman, 25, attacks boyfriend’s ‘side-chick’ with razor blade

A 25-year-old woman, Stephanie Akandu, who allegedly injured her boyfriend’s side-chick with a razor, was on Thursday arraigned in an Apapa Magistrates’ Court’ Lagos State

The police charged Akandu, of no fixed residential address, with assault.

The Prosecution Counsel, , Insp Magaji Haruna, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Feb. 21 at Plot 1148 Cavera 131 Road, Sjxth Avenue, Festac Town, Lagos State.

He submitted that the defendant who caught her boyfriend with another woman, attacked her by slashing her on the back with a razor.

He said that the defendant was arrested after Ashjgidi Osaze, the victim, made a report at the station.

The prosecutor noted that the offence, contravened the provisions of Section 173 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

Section 173 stipulates three years for assault.

The Magistrate, Miss M. A Agbaje, granted bail in the sum of N20,000 with one responsible surety in like sum.

Agbaje ordered that the surety must be gainfully employed and address verified.

She adjourned the case until March 8, 2022, for mention.

