Breaking: UEFA strips Russia of Champions League final

Uefa will take the 2022 Champions League final away from St Petersburg following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

The decision will be made at Friday’s emergency meeting of European football’s governing body.

Uefa’s decision comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a military invasion of neighbouring Ukraine.

World football’s governing body Fifa is to meet on Thursday, with Russia and Ukraine both scheduled to play in World Cup play-off matches in March.

Russia are set to play Poland on 24 March, while Scotland host Ukraine on the same day.

Ukraine’s domestic football league was set to resume this weekend after a winter break but that will remain suspended. Fifteen of the most recent 23-man Ukraine squad play in their homeland.

The Champions League final was set to be played at the Gazprom Arena in St Petersburg on 28 May but Uefa has known an escalation in the situation between Russia and Ukraine would make it impossible to stage the match.

Overnight developments have made that certain and Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin has called an emergency executive committee meeting for Friday, when the decision will be confirmed.

Uefa later said it “shared the international community’s concern” for Ukraine.

“We remain resolute in our solidarity with the football community in Ukraine and stand ready to extend our hand to the Ukrainian people,” Uefa said in a statement.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...