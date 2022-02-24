PDP vows to resolve IPOB agitation after ‘assuming’ power in 2023

Chief Iyorchia Ayu, national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), says the agitations by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) will be resolved when the party takes over power in 2023.

Speaking in Imo on Wednesday during a reception for the new PDP secretary, Ayu said the PDP will employ the strategy adopted by former President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua, which was used to resolve the issues with militants in the Niger Delta.

“Our party PDP will be taking over government in 2023. We will bring development across the nation and as well solve the ongoing agitations in south-east by the Indigenous People of Biafra over marginalisation by the current ruling All Progressives Congress (APC),” he said.

Also speaking, Samuel Anyanwu, the newly elected PDP national secretary, urged the people of Imo to support PDP in the state.

Present at the reception organised for Anyanwu were four governors — Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom, Nyesom Wike of Rivers, Seyi Makinde of Oyo, and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

Other chieftains present were Walid Jubrin, PDP BoT chairman; Emeka Ihedioha, former governor of Imo; Achike Udenwa, former Imo Governor and Anyim Pius Anyim, former senate president.

