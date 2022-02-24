PDP threatens legal action over ‘unconstitutional’ impeachment of Zamfara Deputy Governor

The Peoples Democratic Party has threatened legal action over the removal of the Zamfara State Deputy Governor, Mahdi Gusau, by the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

This is just as Governor Bello Matawalle urged the newly-inaugurated Deputy Governor, Mohammed Nasiha, to be ready for the challenges ahead of him.

Matawalle, who spoke immediately after Nasiha was sworn in on Wednesday, said, “You should be ready for all the challenges associated with your new responsibility.”

Nasiha’s appointment came after the removal of Gusau from office by the state House of Assembly on Wednesday.

The governor said to Nasiha, “Your appointment became imperative in order to end the long vacation of absenteeism from that office so that the constitutional duties of a deputy governor in the state can now be effectively performed.’’

Matawalle stressed that a deputy governor must be vibrant, honest and loyal to the goals of the administration.

He maintained that after wider consultation with the stakeholders, Nasiha was selected as the best person who was qualified for the office.

He reminded the new deputy governor that he was coming at a time when the state was in dear need of competent hands who would assist in the fight against banditry and other security challenges.

The governor said, “I urge you to be just to every citizen in the state, irrespective of religion tribe or creed.’’

Nasiha was sworn in by the Chief Judge in the state, Justice Kulu Aliyu.

In his speech the new deputy governor thanked the governor for finding him worthy of the post and promised to be loyal and committed to discharging his responsibilities.

Aged 62, Nasiha currently represents Zamfara central senatorial zone at the Senate. He also served as the caretaker committee chairman of the APC under Matawalle’s faction.

In an interview with The PUNCH, however, the National Publicity Secretary of the Peoples Democratic Party, Debo Ologunagba, said the impeachment would be challenged in court.

Ologunagba also accused the chief judge of the state of conniving with the All Progressives Congress-led state government to impeach the deputy governor despite a subsisting court order.

The PDP spokesman said, “It is unconstitutional, it is an affront to the rule of law and democracy because there is a subsisting order of the Federal High Court, Abuja, a court of competent jurisdiction. It will not be allowed to stand.

“Even more disturbing is that the chief justice of the state, who purportedly set up the seven-man panel, ought to be the defender of the court and the rule of law. And in a case where there is a subsisting court order, the chief judge is a party to that action. And yet the chief judge was a party to the disobedience to a court order.

“We will take appropriate action to defend democracy and ensure that the rule of law stands. In the next few days, we will take action. We reject this purported impeachment.”

