Buhari unveils NIPSS Sports complex

President Muhammadu Buhari has inaugurated a multi-purpose Sports Complex at the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) Kuru, Plateau State which has been christened ‘Professor Habu Galadima Sports Complex’, in memory of the late Director-General of the institute.

The complex was donated by a former participant of the Institute and Group chairman of Capital Express Holdings Limited, Chief Tony Aletor.

Represented by the Chief of Defence Staff, Gen. Leo Irabor, the president applauded the philanthropist for his gesture, adding that the sporting facilities comprising a mini stadium, basketball court, volleyball court, handball court and lawn tennis court with three extra seating pavillions will further help to stabilise participants at the elite institute, ThisDay writes.

He charged the participants and the entire NIPSS community to take advantage of the facilities to the fullest to keep fit and healthy, adding that after strenuous research, there is the need to recreate and interact with one another.

In his remarks during the handover ceremony, Aletor said the idea behind the success story of the commission was an oxymoron of history.

He said that a conversation between the late Director-General of the Institute, Galadima, inspired the construction of the complex, adding that his successor, Brigadier General Chukwuemeka Udaya (rtd), who keyed into the vision, gave all the support required towards completion of the project.

Aleto said: “In addition to the sports facilities to ensure the convenience of participants and the entire NIPSS community, four well built hygienic and convenient toilets were added to the facilities.

“When I came here as a participant, I discovered that the environment was secured but there were no centralised sporting facilities. I discussed with the late Director-General, Prof. Habu Galadima, and we agreed that all the sports facilities scattered within the institute should be put in one location, hence my determination to build this complex.”

He described the late Director-General as an exemplary public servant, selfless and extremely passionate about the growth and development of the institute.

Aletor added that the complex can be used as a training camp for the national teams, taking advantage of the serene environment, security and excellent accommodation within the institute.

