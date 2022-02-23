Champions League: Ronaldo ready for Atletico Madrid – Rangnick

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick says Cristiano Ronaldo will be ready for Atletico Madrid tonight in their heavyweight Champions League last 16 clash tonight.

Rangnick said, “We will see. Again, he’s got enough experience.

“He’s used to this sort of hostile atmosphere in his career so it shouldn’t impress him a lot. Again, for us, it’s about how we perform as a team.

“He cannot do it on his own. We have to perform on a high level as a team, like we did against Leeds, knowing the quality of Atletico is high.”

On taking the Leeds win into tonight’s Champions League round 16 first-leg, Rangnick also said: “Very good. Even more so, since the atmosphere at the stadium with Atletico will be similar, only probably in double figures with regards to supporters.

“I expect 65,000 in that stadium. It was an important win for the league but also for the team to have shown they are ready for that kind of experience in that kind of atmosphere.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...