Buhari to sign amended Electoral Act on Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari will now sign the re-worked Electoral Act Amendment Bill on Friday, February 25.

ChannelsTV, citing a source at the presidency, said the new date will be honoured by the President.

This comes as President Buhari presides over the Federal Executive Council meeting held at the State House in Abuja.

On January 25, lawmakers in the Senate and House of Representatives chambers of the National Assembly passed the harmonised version of the bill.

The harmonised version was received by President Buhari a week later, as confirmed by his Senior Special Assistant on NASS Matters (Senate), Senator Babajide Omoworare.

He withheld his assent to the bill in November 2021, citing the cost of conducting direct primary elections, security challenges, and possible manipulation of electoral processes by political players as part of the reasons for his decision.

But the President gave some conditions to give his assent – an action that prompted the lawmakers to re-work the bill, leading to the emergence of two versions in the green and red chambers.

The House had re-amended the bill to include the direct and indirect primary options while the Senate re-adjusted it to include the direct, indirect, and consensus modes of selecting political parties’ candidates.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...