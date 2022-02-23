New Video: King Promise and Patoranking drop visuals for ‘Choplife’

Ghanaian crooner King Promise and Nigerian reggae-dancehall superstar Patoranking have dropped the visuals for their feel-good song, ‘Choplife’.

Both superstar acts teamed up for the groovy new joint late last year, and have now released the video for the song.

As gleaned from the title of the song, ‘Choplife’ is a feel-good song with the aim of making folks happy and dancing as they forget all the complexities of life and their immediate worries.

The song was produced by Spanker, and continues a good run for King Promise who has emerged as one of the most sough-after acts on the continent.

Enjoy the captivating visuals below…

