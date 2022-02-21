Buhari raises alarm over ritual killings, hate crimes

President Muhammadu Buhari has condemned the rising spate of ritual killings and deadly attacks against police officers and ethnic minorities in the country.

According to Garba Shehu, presidential spokesman, Buhari said incidents of ritual killings, hate crimes, and killings of law enforcement officers are an “aberration”.

The president condemned the latest incidents reported in Enugu, Imo, Abia, Zamfara and Ogun states.

While expressing his sympathy to families of victims, Buhari urged law enforcement agencies, state governments, local authorities, community and religious leaders to take all lawful actions to prevent further incidents.

The president added that killings in the name of rituals, political agitation and tribal hatred are not in keeping with the tenets of religion and enlightened cultures.

“I condemn these dastardly acts of violence and pray for the souls of the departed,” Buhari said.

“The courts of the land must apply the strictest of punishment under our laws to the perpetrators of these horrific crimes.”

The president reiterated the need for all Nigerians to see an attack, “be it verbal or physical on anyone”, as an attack on the very essence that “keeps us as a nation”.

Buhari also commended the Abia government for the actions it has so far taken regarding the recent attack on the cattle market in Ukwa LGA of the state.

