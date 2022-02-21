9 killed in Kwara road crash

No fewer than nine persons have died in a road accident in Kwara State, north-central Nigeria.

The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday in front of the Ilorin Airport along Ilorin – Eyenkorin road.

According to the Sector Commander, FRSC Kwara sector command, Corps Commander Jonathan Owoade, the crash occurred at about 08:00 am; involving a Toyota Hiace Bus with registration number AFN 06 YL and a Toyota Corolla saloon car marked LRN 787 FE with 17 people involved.

Eyewitnesses who spoke to ChannelsTV noted that the Toyota saloon car was driving out of the airport while the Lagos-bound Hiace Bus was on top speed along the expressway before they rammed into each other and went up in flames.

The nine deceased persons were said to have gotten burnt beyond recognition and their bodies have been deposited at the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, while five men sustained various degrees of injuries and are currently receiving treatment at the Ilorin General Hospital.

Three other men inside the saloon car, however, escaped uninjured.

Reacting to the incident, the Sector Commander lamented that the crash was avoidable and therefore, warned members of the public against reckless driving.

Owoade also warned motorists to avoid keeping petrol inside jerricans in their vehicles while driving.

He commiserated with the families of the victims and assured the public that the corps will continue to strive hard towards ensuring that such unfortunate incidents are curtailed on the roads.

