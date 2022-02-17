Razzmatazz as Chief Uduaghan marries ex-presidential candidate, Natasha Akpoti

Politicians, royalty, business tycoons and celebrities from around the world will converge in Okene, Kogi State on March 5, 2022 for the lavish wedding of the Alema of Warri Kingdom, High Chief Emmanuel Oritsejolomi Uduaghan to Kogi State politician and lawyer, Natasha Hadiza Akpoti.

The traditional marriage ceremony is scheduled to take place in Obeiba-Ihima, Okene Local Government Area.

The time is 10am.

Akpoti was former a presidential candidate, and the wedding promises to be the society event of the season.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...