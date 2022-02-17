Obaseki aide slams Sammie Okposo over Val’s Day post

The Senior Special Assistant to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, Sarah Ogunbor, has criticized gospel singer, Sammie Okposo over a Valentine’s Day message to his wife, Ozioma after he cheated on her.

The disgraced gospel artiste had taken to Instagram on Valentine’s Day to celebrate his wife, writing that “everyday with you is Val day”

“My wife my love my friend. My support my co pilot my Queen. Every day with you is vals day. 12 years done forever to go #everydaywithyouisvalsday #12yearsdoneforevertogo” he wrote.

Sharing a screenshot of the post, Ms Ogunbor wrote:

“If truly everyday with her is valentine. What happened to the day he impregnated another woman? Fear Men”

