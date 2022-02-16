Caution Aregbesola, APC urges presidency

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on the presidency to caution the Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola.

Osun APC made the call in a statement by its Chairman, Gboyega Famodun, on Tuesday.

The statement read, “The Osun All Progressives Congress, wishes to bring to the attention of the Presidency, the Inspector-General of Police and all security agencies, that the Civil Defence Corps has lent itself as an infrastructure of disruption of the peace that Osun has enjoyed hitherto.

“They have abandoned their legal duties and now provide cover for people who have ulterior motives and do not place any value on the blood of innocent citizens for as long as their wicked intentions are violently actualised.

“Osun has remained safe until the countdown to its party primaries. On the evening of February 14, the men of Civil Defence drove aggressively through the state capital, Osogbo, providing cover for the Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, and causing disruption of peace.

“We are calling on the Presidency to call the Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, and the Civil Defence Corps to order. Our party, the APC, the government and the citizens of Osun are not interested in any form of violence, and the selfish ambition of an individual or group isn’t worth the blood of any Osun citizen.

“It is ungodly, unfair and immoral for anyone to deploy taxpayers’ money against taxpayers, just like the Minister of Interior is doing with the men of Civil Defence Corps.

“We want the Presidency and all security agencies to urgently address the fire being stoked in Osun by the Minister of Interior and his henchmen as we pray for necessary interventions against the desperate assaults of desperate politicians on our state, our party and our citizens.”

