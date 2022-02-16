Ritualists cut off head of 94-yr-old woman in Ekiti

Yet-to-be identified ritualists have allegedly cut off a 94-year-old woman’s head in her house at Ikun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

The body of the old woman, Ayodele Asaolu, was found in her house on Saturday evening without her head.

The spokesman of the Ekiti State Police Command, ASP Sunday Abutu, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria on Tuesday, saying that officers of the Command had begun investigating the incident.

The Police Public Relations Officer said the case was reported by one of the children of the deceased who was contacted by neighbours after the corpse was found in the house.

Some indigenes and residents of the community said that they suspected some ritualists to have killed the old woman, who was living alone.

They added that the ritualists must have observed that the woman was living alone in her house before they attacked and killed her for alleged money ritual.

The resident said: “We were not aware of any movement around her house.

“She stays alone in her house and we believe it is the ritualists that killed and cut off her head for money rituals.

“We are appealing to the police to assist us to arrest them because if such an ugly incident can happen in our community, nobody is safe.”

