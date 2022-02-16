Buhari mourns Professor of Mathematics, Aderemi Kuku

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled with the family of renowned mathematician, Prof. Aderemi Kuku, over the passing of the scholar and administrator.

In a condolence message by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, Buhari acknowledged that late Kuku’s work would continue to stand as a testimony of his diligence and brilliance.

He, therefore, joined the academia in Nigeria and abroad, in mourning the researcher and publisher, who turned a full Professor of Mathematics in 1982, at the age of 41.

He acknowledged that the professor consistently contributed to global knowledge, serving variously as President of the African Mathematical Union (AMU), Member of the International Mathematical Union Commission on Development and Exchange and President of The African Academy of Sciences.

Buhari noted that the late scholar’s drive and love for knowledge earned him many recognitions and awards.

He said such awards included NNOM (Nigerian National Order of Merit), the highest honour in Nigeria for academic excellence, OON (Officer of the Order of the Niger), Fellow of the American Mathematical Society, Fellow of the Mathematical Association of Nigeria and Fellow of The World Academy of Sciences.

