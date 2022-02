The President, Maj Gen Muhammadu Buhari (retd) has approved the appointment of Mohammed Bello Koko as the substantive managing director for the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA).

The federal ministry of transportation disclosed this in a circular Tuesday signed by Eric Ojiekwe, director, press and public relations.

“Prior to this appointment, Koko was the executive director, finance & administration of NPA,” the statement reads.

More to follow…

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...