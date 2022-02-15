Tuesday, February 15, 2022
Abba Kyari: IGP disbands all intelligence response teams

The Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has ordered the closure of all satellite units of the Intelligence Response Team and Special Tactical Squad across the country.

This comes in the wake of the sensational arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police and Head, Intelligence Response Team of the Nigeria Police Force, Abba Kyari and others by authorities of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency over alleged drug dealings.

All serving officers in the satellite units have been asked to report to the Force Headquarters, Abuja for debriefing.

It is understood that serving officers and men in the unit will be demobilised and posted to commands across the country.

Meanwhile, the Force management also directed that the IRT/STS Headquarters in Abuja should be fortified and organised for enhanced operational performance to combat emerging trends.

