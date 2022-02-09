‘Incompetent, mediocre ethnic champions’ – IBB slams Nigerian leaders

Former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) has noted that currently, Nigerians are expressing resentment against what he termed autocrats, mediocre, ethnic champions, incompetent and visionless actors in the country.

Babangida stated this during a visit by the national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Iyorcha Ayu, along with the members of the National Working Committee at his Hilltop Mansion in Minna, Niger State.

The former military leader, who read from a prepared speech, explained the need by leaders of the party to cash in on the present moment to adequately manage the complexities of the competitive party and electoral politics in the direction of pursuing politics as a public interest project.

He said, “If we have failed to adequately manage the complexities of the competitive party and electoral politics since independence, we now have a golden opportunity at our present crossroads to turn in the direction of pursuing politics as a public interest project, in line with moral and statutory provisions of articles 13 and 14 of the constitution of Nigeria.”

Earlier, Senator Ayu explained that he came with members of the NWC and leaders of the party to visit the elder statesman to secure his blessings and as well tap from his wealth of experience and wisdom as a founding father of the PDP.

He stated that the visit was pertinent, especially at a time the nation is grappling with a lot of security challenges and divisions.

The national chairman of the PDP called on IBB not to relent in his efforts at ensuring that the unity of the country that he fought so tirelessly for is sustained.

