Buhari appoints brother of ex-President Yar’Adua REA Chair

President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the Appointment Of Rtd Colonel, Abdulaziz Musa Yar’adua as chairman of the governing board of rural electrification agency [REA].

According to a letter that was signed by the permanent secretary, Neobeolisa Anako, the job will last for five years which may be renewed based on his performance.

See letter below.

Mr Abdulaziz who is a brother to late President Umar yar’adua was a former military officer and has served in various states in Nigeria.

He also contested for governor in Katsina State but was defeated by the current Governor Aminu Masari.

