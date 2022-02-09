The 2022 BRIT Awards: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This year’s edition of the BRIT Awards has finally come and gone, and one of those who scooped most of the awards is Adele.
Check out the full list of winners below:
Artist of the Year
Adele – winner
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
Group
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice – winner
BRITs Rising Star
Holly Humberstone – winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young
Song of the Year
A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’
Best New Artist
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz – winner
Self Esteem
Mastercard Album of the Year
Adele – ’30’ – winner
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’
Best Rock/Alternative Act
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender – winner
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave – winner
Ghetts
Little Simz
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill – winner
Calvin Harros
Fred again…
Joel Corry
Raye
Best Pop/R&B Act
Adele
Dua Lipa – winner
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
International Artist
Billie Eilish – winner
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
International Group
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner
The War On Drugs
International Song of the Year
ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’
Songwriter of the Year
Ed Sheeran – winner
Producer of the Year
Inflo – winner