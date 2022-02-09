Wednesday, February 9, 2022
The 2022 BRIT Awards: Check Out the Full List of Winners

This year’s edition of the BRIT Awards has finally come and gone, and one of those who scooped most of the awards is Adele.

Check out the full list of winners below:

Artist of the Year

Adele – winner
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender

Group

Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice – winner

BRITs Rising Star

Holly Humberstone – winner
Bree Runway
Lola Young

Song of the Year

A1 & J1 – ‘Latest Trends’
Adele – ‘Easy On Me’ – winner
Anne-Marie/KSI/Digital Farm Animals – ‘Don’t Play’
Becky Hill and David Guetta – ‘Remember’
Central Cee – ‘Obsessed With You’
Dave – ‘Clash (featuring Stormzy)’
Ed Sheeran – ‘Bad Habits’
Elton John and Dua Lipa – ‘Cold Heart’
Glass Animals – ‘Heat Waves’
Joel Corry/Raye/David Guetta – ‘Bed’
KSI – ‘Holiday’
Nathan Evans/220Kid/Billen Ted – ‘Wellerman’
Riton x Nightcrawlers – ‘Friday (featuring Mufasa and Hypeman)’
Tion Wayne and Russ Millions – ‘Body’
Tom Grennan – ‘Little Bit of Love’

Best New Artist

Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz – winner
Self Esteem

Mastercard Album of the Year

Adele – ’30’ – winner
Dave – ‘We’re All Alone In This Together’
Ed Sheeran – ‘=’
Little Simz – ‘Sometimes I Might Be Introvert’
Sam Fender – ‘Seventeen Going Under’

Best Rock/Alternative Act

Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender – winner
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice

Best Hip Hop/Grime/Rap Act

AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave – winner
Ghetts
Little Simz

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill – winner
Calvin Harros
Fred again…
Joel Corry
Raye

Best Pop/R&B Act

Adele
Dua Lipa – winner
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes

International Artist

Billie Eilish – winner
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift

International Group

ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic/Bruno Mars/Anderson .Paak – winner
The War On Drugs

International Song of the Year

ATB/Topic/A75 – ‘Your Love’
Billie Eilish – ‘Happier Than Ever’
Ckay – ‘Love Nwantiti (Ah Ah Ah)’
Doja Cat – ‘Kiss Me More (featuring Sza)’
Galantis/Guetta/Little Mix – ‘Heartbreak Anthem’
Jonasu – ‘Black Magic’
Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – ‘Stay’
Lil Nas X – ‘Montero (Call Me By Your Name)’
Lil Tjay & 6lack – ‘Calling My Phone’
Måneskin – ‘I Wanna Be You Slave’
Olivia Rodrigo – ‘Good 4 U’ – winner
Polo G – ‘Rapstar’
Tiësto – ‘The Business’
The Weeknd – ‘Save Your Tears’

Songwriter of the Year

Ed Sheeran – winner

Producer of the Year 

Inflo – winner

