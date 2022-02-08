Mane pays entire medical bill of young boy with life-threatening condition

Senegal and Liverpool star Sadio Mané displayed a generous act of kindness by paying for the treatment of a child who had been involved in a motorcycle accident in Cameroon.

After scoring the deciding penalty to secure Senegal’s first-ever African Cup of Nations title against Egypt, a fresh story emerged about the forward’s heroics off the pitch.

During his nation’s round of 16 tie against Cape Verde, the winger was substituted after suffering from concussion. While recovering in hospital, Mané then learned of a family who were staying in the same hospital as him.

The family were there after they were involved in a motorcycle and the 29-year-old was informed they had a son who had been seriously injured – to the point where he was ‘close to death.’

Mané was told that they couldn’t pay for the treatment which would help to save their son however the Senegal captain decided he would pay for it instead.

A witness spoke to Cameroonian TV broadcaster, Equinoxetv, where he talked through the events which led to Mané offering to help out the family.

“The latter was in distress because a motorcycle had hit their child who had broken bones and injuries all over his body,” he said.

“He was close to death and his parents could not afford to pay for treatment. And Sadio, who was in this hospital [because he was being treated there after his shock against Cape Verde] finds this grieving family and asks them what is going on.

“We explain the situation to him and he gave them 400,000 FCFA [£515] which relieved this family.”

