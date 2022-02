Samuel Ikpefan’s journey at the Winter Olympics came to an end Monday.

Ikpefan, who opted to put Nigeria on the world map with participation at the Games, just fell short in the Men’s Sprint Free in the Cross-Country Skiing.

The Nigerian skier finished with a time of 3:09.57 and ranked 73rd out of 88 participants.

Congratulations to Ikpefan as we look forward to the game taking root here.

