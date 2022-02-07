Super Eagles: Amuneke speaks on NFF appointment

Ex-international, Emmanuel Amuneke, has reacted to reports linking him with the vacant Super Eagles coaching job.

Nigeria media swirled with reports that the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) had appointed Amuneke to join Augustine Eguavoen as joint-head coach of the national team.

The Super Eagles are officially without a handler after Eguavoen stepped aside from his interim role following Nigeria’s early exit from the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations, AFCON.

Eguavoen had assumed the role as interim manager after Gernot Rohr was sacked by the NFF last December.

Shortly after, the NFF named Portuguese Jose Peseiro as the Super Eagles substantive head coach, but that appointment is yet to be ratified.

That has led to reports suggesting that Eguavoen has been offered the job permanently with Amuneke to support him.

Speaking on the development, Amuneke said that no one from the NFF has contacted him concerning any offer.

“I’m not aware of any appointment with the Super Eagles or any job with the Nigerian government,” Amuneke told The Sun Sports.

“I just returned to my base in Spain from the CAF Technical Study Group duty at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon, and I read the story of my appointment from the Internet.

“I was in the team’s hotel in Cameroon countless times, and there was no time the appointment was discussed with me.

“Right now, nobody has contacted me, not even the NFF or the Sports Ministry. Until an offer is made, I will rather not talk on that.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...