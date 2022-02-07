Frank Edoho returns as host of ‘Who Wants to Be a Millionaire’

Media personality and compere, Frank Edoho, has been announced as the host of the television game show Who Wants to Be a Millionaire which has been tagged ‘The Rebirth’

The announcement was made at an event at the Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos, to inform the press and members of the public about the return of the popular show which went off the air in 2017.

A new twist of using the ‘lifeline’ of ‘Asking the Host’ whenever a contestant gets stuck has been added to the show.

A delighted Edoho also took to Twitter on Monday to make another announcement regarding the development.

“Hey everyone. I assume you know by now that I have been offered the role of Host of WWTBAM Series 2.

“My immense gratitude goes to all of you for hoping that I get the job.

“Thank you for your kind wishes and felicitations God bless you all,” he tweeted.

