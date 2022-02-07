Benin Republic extends Igboho’s detention by 6 months

Despite speculations following the announcement by an Abuja-based human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, at the weekend that Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo aka Sunday Igboho, will soon be released from detention, the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed his incarceration for another six months.

Olajengbesi in a post on Facebook had written that “Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yoruba land. He is no doubt a courageous man. This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail.”

However, counsel to Igboho, Chief Yomi Alliyu (SAN), on Sunday night disclosed that the Benin Republic government has renewed the incarceration without any hearing.

Alliyu had stated that “the government of the Republic of Benin has renewed the incarceration of Chief Sunday Adeyemo a.k.a Igboho Oosa for another six months even though there is no criminal charge in their file in Cotonou and without extradition request from Nigeria.”

Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since he was arrested at the Cotonou airport by the West Africa’s nation security forces while he was trying to visit Germany in July 2021.

The 49-year-old agitator left Nigeria for Benin Republic after the Federal Government declared him wanted and he has since spent over 200 days in detention in Benin Republic prison.

A Beninise court had blocked the extradition move of Igboho to Nigeria while ruling that the activist be remanded in prison pending further hearing.

