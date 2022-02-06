Sunday Igboho will be released soon – Lawyer

Human rights lawyer, Pelumi Olajengbesi, has hinted that jailed Yoruba Nation activist, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, will soon be released from detention.

Although Olajengbesi has since resigned from the team of Nigerian lawyers for Igboho, he advised Yoruba leaders not to be selfish.

Igboho has been in detention in Benin Republic since he was arrested at an airport in Cotonou by the country’s security forces while he was trying to flee to Germany in July last year.

The 49-year-old agitator fled Nigeria for Benin Republic after the federal government declared him wanted, and has now spent over 201 days in Benin Republic prison, TheNation reports.

A Beninise court blocked the extradition of Igboho to Nigeria while ruling that the activist be remanded in prison pending further hearing.

Many groups, including Agbekoya Farmers Society, have staged protests to demand the ‘unconditional’ release of Igboho.

Reacting Saturday, Olajengbesi, in a terse post on Facebook, said: “Chief Sunday Igboho will be out very soon and there will be massive jubilation across the entire Yoruba land.

“He is no doubt a courageous MAN.

“This is very authoritative just that our Yoruba leaders should stop being selfish and allow good to prevail.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...