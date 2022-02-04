Bad fuel from NNPC destroying our vehicles, Awka motorists lament

Some motorists in Awka, Anambra State, have lamented over bad fuel they bought from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC) mega station in Awka.

While some complained that the bad fuel has impacted negatively on their vehicles, others said it has totally grounded their vehicles.

Some of the motorists took to social media to make their complaints, with some accusing the station of being fond of selling bad fuel.

Others said the authorities in charge may have looked away, while adulterated fuel was discharged into the tank of the company for sales to unsuspecting members of the public.

According to a Facebook user, Ifeanyi Aniahoh who first started the conversation with a post, he said: “In the past few days, myself and many others had our vehicles messed up after refueling.

“And I just got reliable information that NNPC allowed a particular load of bad fuel into the Nigerian market… Please this should be investigated ASAP!”

As at the time of filing this report, no response had been provided by the mega station, just as attempts to reach the Station Manager failed.

