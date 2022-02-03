Rohr dismisses links to Ghana job

Former Super Eagles head coach, Gernot Rohr, has dismissed reports linking him to the vacant Black Stars coaching job.

Rohr was reported as one of the candidates to replace Milovan Rajevac ahead of Ghana’s crucial Qatar 2022 World Cup qualifier against Nigeria in March.

But the German tactician denied being contacted for the vacant position, stating it will be difficult to coach another team against the Super Eagles.

“I don’t have any agent and nobody is intensifying my candidature to coach Ghana,” Rohr told NationSports.

“Of course, some countries contacted me and not me contacting them.

“It would be difficult for me to fight against my former team,” he continued when pressed further on why he does not want the Ghana job.

Rohr was sacked as Eagles coach just few weeks before the commencement of this year’s AFCON in Cameroon.

During his time as Eagles coach he qualified the team for the 2018 World Cup and two AFCONs (2019 and 2021).

