Reps sent home as Speaker Gbajabiamila angrily adjourns plenary

The House of Representatives failed to sit on Thursday after Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, angrily adjourned plenary till next week.

Gbaja, who arrived at the Chamber around 11.20 a.m., furiously adjourned plenary over the absence of order paper.

He was also unhappy with the Clerk of the House for not being in his seat when he arrived.

“I am going to hold you (the clerk) responsible, I am going to hold whoever is responsible. This House sits at 11.00 am, everybody knows that. This is 11:20 am, when I came in, there was nobody on this row. You were not here, none of your deputies were here. The order paper is not ready, we cannot function as a House.

“What kind of thing is that, that we are now forced to adjourn plenary. Everybody should see me in my office, House adjourned till Tuesday,” Gbajabiamila said angrily as adjourned plenary till next week.

