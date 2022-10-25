54Gene CEO steps down weeks after company laid off 30% of its staff

Dr. Abasi Ene-Obong, co-founder and CEO of 54gene, a Nigerian health tech company has resigned from his position according to a statement.

Following his resignation, the General Counsel, Teresia L. Bost, will take over as interim CEO.

Per the official statement, Dr. Ene-Obong said, “Teresia and Delali bring decades of experience in building and scaling high-impact global pharma companies, and they also have deep insight into the workings of 54gene. I am excited to see them take the company to its next phase.”

It’s not clear why Ene-Obong is stepping down, but the company’s recent struggles are likely to be a contributing factor. After the recent layoff, there were allegations of financial impropriety leveled against Ene-Obong.

This announcement comes barely one month after Ogochukwu Osifo, 54gene co-founder and vice president of engineering announced his departure from the company in a LinkedIn post. While no reason was given for the departure of Dr. Ene-Obong, Osifo explained in his post that he was leaving 54gene “to pursue other interests.” Osifo’s LinkedIn profile has been updated to include a new role as “Chief Executive Officer at Rayda”

54gene says it will now focus “on its core mission of African genomics research and equalizing precision medicine.” The company also says it plans to restructure its business across a number of departments and geographies and will conduct a second round of layoffs. 54gene had in August laid off 95 employees as revenue from Covid-19 testing dwindled.

Teresia Bost, 54gene’s new leader joined the firm in 2021 as General Counsel, after two decades of working as a corporate lawyer for several pharmaceutical companies including Celgene and Jazz Pharmaceuticals.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...