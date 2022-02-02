Tension in Borno as policeman shoots soldier dead

A yet-to-be-identified policeman has shot dead a staff sergeant of the Nigerian Army attached to Operation Hadin Kai, identified only as Donatus.

The incident reportedly happened at the Shehu of Borno palace general area in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

A twitter user, @Zagazola who confirmed the incident described the deceased as a celebrated army officer who saved the Shehu of Borno from suicide bomb attack in 2012.

“The MOPOL returned for Sintiri but he was looking very drug, initially the staff sergeant wanted to disarm him but later left him. Minutes later, he started shooting sporadically and accidentally shot the staff sergeant on the cheek, killing him instantly.

“Staff sergeant Donatus was a celebrated officer; In 2012 he saved the Shehu of Borno from suicide bomb attack. He forced himself to the bomber in the midst of people and pushed him away. The IED detonated and injured him on the leg. He was loved and cherished by the people,” he posted.

According to SaharaReporters, the development caused pandemonium in the area, forcing residents to scamper for safety.

The incident also comes months after the Nigerian Army claimed officers of the Nigeria Police Force were brutalising some of its personnel.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...