Everton appoint Lampard as coach

Everton on Monday appointed Frank Lampard as their new manager on a two-and-a-half-year deal with the task of keeping the Toffees in the Premier League.

Lampard has been out of the game since being sacked as Chelsea boss a little over a year ago.

The former England international will take charge for the first time on Saturday when Everton host Brentford in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

“It is a huge honour for me to represent and manage a club the size and tradition of Everton Football Club. I’m very hungry to get started,” said Lampard.

Lampard takes charge with Everton just four points above the relegation zone.

After the visit of Brentford, Lampard has a baptism of fire back in the Premier League, with a trip to Newcastle on February 8 that could have a huge bearing on who is relegated at the end of the season.

