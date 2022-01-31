Pro-Tinubu group, GAC, denies plotting to replace Sanwo-Olu

Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC), the apex leadership of the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has debunked reports that it has settled for replacement for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

It said reports, which were widely circulated on social media platforms, especially via WhatsApp that GAC, party leaders and stakeholders have settled for a replacement for Governor Sanwo-Olu, were aimed at sowing the seeds of discord and disharmony in the State.

The GAC in a statement issued by its Secretary, said Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a wonderful job, delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents.

The Council said Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a four-year tenure which is still ongoing; therefore the matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice, absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

The GAC therefore urged those behind this dangerous, dysfunctional and misguided post to desist forthwith.

“The GAC has not settled for any person to replace Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu as governor. Therefore, it is absolutely false and preposterous for anyone to suggest so.

“The process of picking a Governor is clearly stated in the constitution. And contrary to the false impression the merchant of hate, confusion, discord and disharmony wanted to create with the post, there is no discussion of second term ticket by the GAC.

“It should also be pointed out that it is not within the realm of GAC to engage in picking replacements for a governor.

“Importantly, the Independent National Electoral Commission has not signaled the commencement of the process for governorship election in Lagos State.

“Governor Sanwo-Olu was elected for a four-year tenure which is still ongoing. The matter of replacement of the governor does not arise and is patently subjudice. Governor Sanwo-Olu is doing a wonderful job delivering infrastructure projects for Lagos and working daily on making the state better for all its residents,” the GAC declared.

