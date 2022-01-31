Tinubu hits UK, begins consultations [Photos]

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has arrived in the United Kingdom for consultations with Nigerians and the international community on his ambition to become president in 2023.

The former Lagos State Governor departed Nigeria on Friday amid suspicions that he had returned to the UK for medical reasons.

Tinubu was in the UK for an extended period last year for a surgery on his leg.

But his spokesman, Tunde Rahman, said that the trip to the UK by Tinubu was in furtherance of his ambition of taking over the leadership of the country from President Muhammadu Buhari in 2023.

According to photographs made available by the Tinubu Media Office, the former Lagos State governor begun his consultations in the UK with a meeting with some officials of the UK chapter of the APC.

