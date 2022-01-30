Nadal wins epic Australian Open final to set Grand Slam record

Rafael Nadal came from two sets down in the final of the Australian Open to beat Daniil Medvedev and claim a record 21 grand slam title.

The Spanish fifth seed seemed down and out after trailing the young Russian after the first two, but in one of the most remarkable comebacks in slam final, he rallied to win 2-6 6-7 (5-7) 6-4 6-4 7-5.

Victory on Sunday moves him clear of the hitherto three-way tie with Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer on 20 major triumphs each.

The victory is even more amazing considering Nadal took six months off the tour at the end of last season with a chronic foot injury. He didn’t know if he would compete again, let alone be here in Melbourne.

He was steamrollered in the first set, let a lead slip in the second, and yet completely turned the match around to win his 21st Slam title.

