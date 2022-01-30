Ighalo ‘excited’ after completing switch to Al-Hilal

Nigerian international Jude Odion Ighalo is excited over his recent move to Saudi Arabia club, Al-Hilal, describing it as a new chapter in his career.

“Those that leave everything in God’s hand will eventually see God’s hand in everything…New Chapter,” the player wrote in a post on social media, hours after the team confirmed his signing.

Ighalo joined the side from Al Shabab for an undisclosed fee, almost two years after teaming up with them on a two and half year contract.

Prior to the recent move, the former Watford man had scored 12 goals this season, making him the leading scorer in the league. Since joining Al Shabab in February 2021, he has netted 20 goals in 30 appearances.

Al-Hilal finished as champions last season but are four points behind table-toppers Al Nassr although with a game at hand.

