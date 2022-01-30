Sunday, January 30, 2022
HomeNews
Emmanuel Offor

Latest Posts

Soldier killed, two others injured as gunmen ambush troops in Rivers

A soldier has been killed and two others injured as gunmen attacked troops in Rivers State.

ChannelsTV reports that the incident happened in the early hours of Sunday at the boundary bridge between the Asari-Toru Local Government Area in the Kalabari region and the Emohua Local Government Area of the state.

Chairman of Akuku-Toru, one of the three local government areas in the Kalabari region, Rowland Sekibo, confirmed the attack, saying the soldiers were ambushed.

He also said the two injured officers are in a critical state, adding that he had just left the scene of the incident as at press time.

Emmanuel Offor

RELATED ARTICLES

Latest Posts

Don't Miss

Stay in touch

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

CELEB

FASHION

SPORT

NEWS

Contact us

%d bloggers like this: