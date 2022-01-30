‘Return to school, earn your degree’ – LASU tells Shmurda

The Lagos State University (LASU) has told Nigerian artiste, Bella Shmurda to return to school and complete his education.

Shmurda, while celebrating his birthday, took to Twitter revealing he made the decision to drop out of LASU to pursue music.

According to him, he’s grateful he made that decision and does not regret it.

Reacting to his tweet, LASU celebrated the singer’s milestone and urged him to return to the classroom to complete his degree programme.

LASU tweeted: “Glad you have come this far pursuing your dream. Also glad we played a part in your beautiful story because universities don’t make people rich, only incubate them to find and achieve purpose.

“By the way, please come back to class and earn your degree.”

