Barcelona sign Wolves’ Adama Traore

Barcelona have signed Spanish winger Adama Traore on loan from Wolverhampton Wanderers for the rest of the season.

The Catalans will pay the 26-year-old’s wages and have an option to buy him in the summer.

Traore has 18 months left on his Wolves contract and no agreement has been reached on extending his deal.

“Everyone knows Barcelona is a city, and club, very close to Adama’s heart. It’s a dream move for him,” said Wolves technical director Scott Sellars.

Traore began his career at Barcelona before leaving the Nou Camp for Aston Villa in 2015.

He then spent two years at Middlesbrough before joining Wolves for a then club-record £18m in 2018.

